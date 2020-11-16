Cheers! Pub's charity auction raises thousands

Lance Pettet and Debbie Pettet, whi run The Lamb Inn, have been busy raising money for Cancer Research UK

Lance and Debbie Pettet run The Lamb Inn, in Edgmond. The pair usually host lots of different fundraisers throughout the year but coronavirus has made it much more difficult during 2020.

However, the landlords still wanted to raise money for their chosen charity, Cancer Research UK, and hosted an auction on November 1 with more than 40 lots.

"The main recipient of the money was Cancer Research UK but we made a personal donation to a local family in the village whose young mother was unfortunately diagnosed with terminal cancer," Lance said.

"We also donated £50 to MND Association for Rob Burrows, a professional rugby player who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"The auction had more than 40 lots and there was a raffle with over 20 prizes. One of the older gents, a local, had his hair cut off to raise money.

"We also received some cash donations – one was from the staff at the pub who donated 10 per cent of their tips, Harper Adams clay pigeon shooting team donated money, as well as Lea Brothers Garage, our neighbours."

On auction night, Lance managed to safely fit 80 people into the pub – before the second lockdown was announced – all ready to bid on their favourite items and raise money for good causes.

"Myself and Debbie were hosting the auction and it was a really good night, it went down really well we're so happy with the amount we raised," he said.

"Newport Cancer Research committee helped us on the night, as well as staff from the pub.

"It went quite well considering it was organised in such a short amount of time, and of course we had to close the pub at 10pm so last orders were at 9pm.

"It was a challenge but worth it when you see the amount we raised. It's just another one we have managed to get do – we try to hold fundraisers throughout the year, this year has just been more difficult obviously.