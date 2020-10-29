New Covid-19 hospital death reported

NHS England confirmed there had been a Covid-related death recorded at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, meaning the total to have died in Shropshire since the start of the pandemic is now 203.
A total of 43 deaths were reported by Midlands hospitals in the previous 24 hours. There has been 21 deaths reported in Wales in the same period.
A further 163 have also died with the virus in Shropshire care homes, with 96 deaths in Powys.
The total UK death toll is 45,955.