Parking charges to rise when they are re-introduced for patients and visitors at Shropshire's major hospitals

The fees will be reinstated at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital from November 1, following the end of the Government's furlough scheme.

Parking charges were suspended at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Department of Health and Social Care providing funding to NHS trusts to cover lost revenue.

This financial support has now come to an end and trusts across the country have been reintroducing charges over the last few weeks.

However, parking fees for staff will remain free during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money received from parking charges is pumped back into the trust to directly improve patient care.

Since the start of the pandemic, the trust is now carrying out many more appointments by telephone or video consultation, which means fewer patients are having to travel hospital.

It also means that those who do need to come to hospital for an appointment are seeing their waiting times reduced.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the hospitals, says for contractual reasons, there will be a small rise of 50p across the car parking tariffs.

It is the first rise in charges for three years.

Parking remains free for 20 minutes for patients who are being dropped off or picked up.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at SaTH, said: "We will be encouraging everyone, wherever possible, to drop off visitors to the hospital because the first 20 minutes is free and there will remain free parking for renal and cancer patients that attend the trust.

"One of the things I get asked most frequently is are staff charges being re-introduced and for the moment no they're not."

Patients on long term treatment plans or visitors of patients expected to be in hospital for more than three days, can apply for concession tickets which cost £8 for 10 visits.

Payment for parking can be made by debit or credit card or online up to midnight on the day of the visit.

Cash payments are being withdrawn to reduce the risk of infection.

The fee for up to two hours will be £3.50; £4.50 for up to three hours, £5.50 for up to four hours; £6.50 for up to five hours and £8.50 for up to 24 hours.