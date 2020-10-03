Shropshire High Sheriff visits Broseley

Town mayor councillor Tarlochen Singh-Mohr, left centre, alongside Shropshire High Sheriff Dean Harris, deputy mayor councillor Mark Garbett, right, and members of the town council and library

Dean Harris met business leaders and representatives of Broseley Town Council during her visit on Monday.

The Queen's county representative joined local dignitaries including the mayor of Broseley, Councillor Tarlochen Singh-Mohr, and the deputy mayor, Councillor Mark Garbett, who showed the High Sheriff around the town.

Among a number of stops included Catherine's Bakery, where owners spoke with Mrs Harris about how they had adapted to working with new safety measures due to the Covid-19 crisis, including social distancing and the usage of face coverings.

Mrs Harris also visited Broseley Clay Tobacco Pipeworks, part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums, which was abandoned by workers in 1957.

There the High Sheriff spoke to employees from the popular tourist attraction and learnt why Broseley was the centre of clay tobacco pipe manufacturing, where pipes were celebrated as being the very best.

Mrs Harris also visited the town council offices and library to see the inner workings of the council and speak to library members.

Town mayor, Councillor Singh-Mohr, who also represents East ward on the town council, said it was a "great honour" to welcome Mrs Harris.

Councillor Singh-Mohr said: "The newly appointed High Sheriff of Shropshire came to Broseley to meet local businesses to discuss the impact of coronavirus.

"In recent months we have all been hugely impacted by Covid-19 and we are aware that so many individuals, businesses and families in Shropshire need support.

"People are full of fear, grief, uncertainty and disbelief. That is why the High Sheriff came to offer help and support to organisations.

"It was a really great honour for the town to have the High Sheriff take the time to visit us and to see how we had coped with lockdown, and to meet some of those who have volunteered and businesses that have continued to support our community needs.