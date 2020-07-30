Telford & Wrekin Council launches residents' survey

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched the residents’ survey which is open until September 4.

People can also share their ideas on tackling climate change, as well as how to make the borough a better place to live.

Residents can opt in to join the 'Telford and Wrekin Community Panel' that will relaunch later in the year.

This will be a representative group of residents who volunteer to give their views on a range of issues and services.

Everyone who completes the survey and provides their email address will receive discount e-vouchers to use at a range of shops and businesses located on the borough’s high streets.

They can also enter a prize draw where one winner will receive a £100 voucher and 10 others will each receive a £25 voucher to spend on local high street businesses.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “We’re here to help and to do our best for our borough and the best way to do that is to listen to our residents, to understand their needs and shape the services we provide to them.

“We urge residents to complete the survey – tell us how they think we have done during the coronavirus pandemic, what we could have done better and how we can further help as life gradually returns to normal.

Advertising

“Tell us also what you think about the area you live in and how we can improve it for the better.

“Everyone can play their part in creating a better borough so please take a moment to fill in this survey and make your voice heard.

“We also encourage everyone to shop local so we can all support our high street businesses as much as we can throughout these difficult times.

“You can play your part in this as well by completing the survey.

Advertising

“Discount e-vouchers at a variety of local shops and businesses will be emailed to you once the survey ends and you can also enter a prize draw with a chance to win further vouchers to use on our borough’s high streets.

“We hope this will encourage more people to tell us their views but also to spend locally so our high streets can thrive again.”

The survey is available at www.telford.gov.uk/yourviews

Alternative formats to complete the survey can be requested by emailing yourviewsmatter@telford.gov.uk