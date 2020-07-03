No new deaths but 1,381 positive coronavirus tests in Shropshire as figure revised up

The number of positive tests in Shropshire now stands at 1,381

It has increased by 58 per cent due to a change in the data published by the government.

Initially it was only publishing figures of those tested in hospitals, resulting in 875 positive tests for the county.

Now it has added tests carried out at drive-through assessment centres, as well as home kits tested in a commercial laboratory, and the figure has risen by 506 to 1,381.

The data comes as there have now been no Covid-19 death at the county's major health trusts since June 19 – the death was reported by NHS England on June 21.

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of July 3. Data: NHS England. Figures could increase as further deaths announced.

It means the official combined coronavirus death toll for the county remains at 323.

A total of 184 people have died at the county's NHS health trusts – 165 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Advertising

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also shows 139 people have died with Covid-19 in care homes in the county, with 95 of these in the Shropshire authority area and 44 in Telford & Wrekin.

In Powys the ONS reports that 92 people have now died with coronavirus, an increase of two.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

As pubs prepare to reopen for the first time in months weekend drinkers in Shropshire are being urged to be sensible, not to put pressure on the emergency services, and avoid the need for the type of local lockdown seen in Leicester.

Boris Johnson has urged the public not to “blow” the progress made in tackling coronavirus when lockdown restrictions are eased this weekend.

The Prime Minister said he hoped the reopening of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in England on Saturday would allow people to enjoy themselves, but in a “safe way”.

Mr Johnson has refused to condemn his father for flying to Greece in apparent breach of Foreign Office guidance to avoid non-essential travel.

Stanley Johnson was widely criticised after reportedly travelling via Bulgaria – in order to avoid the ban on direct flights from the UK – to visit his Greek villa.

However during an LBC radio phone-in, the Prime Minister repeatedly refused to say whether he was “disappointed” with his father’s actions.