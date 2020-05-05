Shropshire hospice appeal for charity shop stock

Hope House Children’s Hospices, which has hospices in Morda and north Wales, is appealing for donations that can be dropped off after the shops reopen.

The charity has 15 shops spread across Mid and north Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire that every year raise thousands of pounds to help it provide care and support for terminally ill local children and their families.

Although they are currently closed, the shops will need new stock once they are able to reopen safely.

They need seasonal clothes for men, women and children; shoes, bags, ties, belts, jewellery and other accessories; bric-a-brac and collectables; bedding and curtains; and CDs, DVDs and vinyl LPs.

Hope House commercial director Andy Fergus said that the stores would remain closed until it was possible to reopen safely within national guidelines, with the welfare of staff, volunteers, donors and shoppers being paramount.

“In the meantime, if our supporters are able to continue to earmark donations for us that would be a fantastic way to help the hospices,” he added.

“When it is safe for us to reopen and receive the donations of stock we will make an announcement, but while our shops are closed we would ask people not to leave donations outside our shops and not to take them to the hospices.

“We look forward to the day when we can open our shop doors again, but in the meantime stay safe everyone.”