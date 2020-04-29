Shrewsbury student nurse Harry braving shave for Shropshire hospitals charity

Harry George, from Shrewsbury, is a second year nurse at Staffordshire University and has so far raised more than £300 ahead of his head shave on May 16.

The 22-year-old said: “I am raising money for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Charity (SaTH Charity) to support the staff who have had to step out of their comfort zone during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a student who has worked in a number of different departments at the trust during my work placements I have seen first-hand the day-to-day pressures everybody faces.

"Despite these pressures, I have also seen the dedication and compassion that is shown to patients and their loved ones.

“As well as this, the staff have fully supported me in my learning and development.

"Throughout my time at the hospitals there have been days where I have struggled to come to terms with some aspects of our role, yet everyone is always incredibly supportive to me during these times.

“Shaving my hair off and raising funds for SaTH Charity is just a small way of me giving something back and saying thank you to everyone at the trust.”

Julia Clarke, the director responsible for SaTH Charity, said: “I wish Harry all the very best in his future career.

"I also want to say a huge thank you for choosing to support SaTH Charity and I look forward to seeing the ‘after’ photographs once he has had all his hair shaved off.”

To sponsor Harry visit justgiving.com/fundraising/harry-george2

For more information about SaTH Charity, visit sath.nhs.uk/about-us/charity