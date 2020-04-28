Castle lawns still looking pristine despite no visitors

Normally as spring takes hold visitors would be taking the chance to look at the blossoming gardens in one of the town's most picturesque settings.

But the coronavirus pandemic has seen the venue, which houses the Shropshire Regimental Museum, temporarily closed to the public.

Despite that the ground staff are still taking pride in their work and Andrew Jenks shared a series of pictures of the lawns he had just freshly mown.

Posting on the For the Love of Shrewsbury Facebook page, Andrew's pictures drew a delighted response with scores of replies thanking him for the images.

Julie Jones said: "Beautiful, thanks for sharing."

Pat Bell added: "Glad you shared it – you shouldn't be the only one to see it!"