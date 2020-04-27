Healthcare services in Powys remain open

Some restrictions and changes to opening hours have been brought in during the pandemic, but patients are being urged to continue to use services if they need them.

All GP practices across Powys are open despite the challenges of Covid-19.

Optometry services are working together in hubs to ensure patients have access to urgent eye care.

Eye care hubs are located across the county and details are available from the Powys Teaching Health Board website.

Dental services are also working together to provide urgent treatment centre hubs across the county for urgent and emergency dental care.

Patients are advised to contact their local dentist in the first instance.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

Meanwhile, community pharmacy services across the county are open, but patients will see a number of temporary changes affecting opening hours, the number of people permitted in store, the range of services available and how prescriptions are processed.

Jamie Marchant, Powys Teaching Health Board director of primary care, community and mental health services, said: “Primary care teams across Powys are working really hard to keep services running during coronavirus.

"But, they do need to make changes to keep you safe and keep their staff safe.

"You may see temporary changes such as new opening hours, restrictions on the number of people in their premises, additional telephone and online services, working together to provide services from fewer locations, or reductions in routine services.

Advertising

Prescriptions

“Please do remember that primary care – GP practices, dental services, optometry services and community pharmacy services – do remain open for your urgent health needs.”

Wyn Parry, the health board’s medical director, said all GP practices continue to provide a wide range of services, and nearly all branch surgeries across the county remain open.

Services are normally available by telephone or online in the first instance.

People can book repeat prescriptions using My Health Online or by calling their GP practice.

Mr Marchant has thanked primary care teams across the county for the steps they are taking to continue to provide care for patients in these unprecedented times.

He added: "I would also like to thank all the people of Powys for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.

“The single most important action for everyone is to stay home and save lives.

"Only go outside for food, health reasons, or essential work.

"Stay two metres apart from other people. Wash your hands as soon as you get home.

“Please do not visit your local primary care team if you, or someone in your household, has coronavirus symptoms.

"If you have been referred for a face-to-face appointment please make sure that they are aware of your symptoms so that they can provide appropriate advice.

“By following these steps we can keep primary care in Powys open for business, so that you can continue to receive the care you need for urgent and chronic conditions.”