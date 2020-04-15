Menu

Telford council leader joins new Labour leader to discuss coronavirus response

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Coronavirus | Published:

Keir Starmer, the new leader of the Labour Party, has been hearing first-hand how Telford & Wrekin Council has helped residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Davies on the conference call with his new party leader.

The council's leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, took part in a conference call with Mr Starmer, the party's new deputy leader Angela Rayner, and Shadow Local Government Steve Reed MP, this morning.

Mr Davies said he had raised areas of concern with his new party leader, which he in turn can raise with the Government.

He said: "It was great to be able to highlight the work we are doing to help residents, business and community.

"Keir has been clear we will be a constructive opposition, and I was able to highlight areas where the government need to go further and faster. For example help small businesses who don’t qualify for business grants, self employed who can’t get help, the many issues with free school meal deliveries now they are being delivered nationally and many of the most vulnerable who have been told to shield who are not getting the help needed.

"Keir was clear he would use these examples not to point-score but to push government to be better."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

