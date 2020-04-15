Telford council leader joins new Labour leader to discuss coronavirus response

The council's leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, took part in a conference call with Mr Starmer, the party's new deputy leader Angela Rayner, and Shadow Local Government Steve Reed MP, this morning.

Mr Davies said he had raised areas of concern with his new party leader, which he in turn can raise with the Government.

He said: "It was great to be able to highlight the work we are doing to help residents, business and community.

"Keir has been clear we will be a constructive opposition, and I was able to highlight areas where the government need to go further and faster. For example help small businesses who don’t qualify for business grants, self employed who can’t get help, the many issues with free school meal deliveries now they are being delivered nationally and many of the most vulnerable who have been told to shield who are not getting the help needed.

"Keir was clear he would use these examples not to point-score but to push government to be better."