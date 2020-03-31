Coronavirus: Live updates as a further three people who tested positive for the virus die at Shropshire hospitals

It brings the total who have died at the trust to 12.

Another person with the virus also died at a retirement complex in Shrewsbury earlier this month.

A total of 1,284 people have now died in England from Covid-19.

The news comes as Boris Johnson is set to chair Cabinet by video-link as he remains in isolation, having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Prime Minister has faced heavy criticism over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline NHS staff as well as the slow rollout of testing – issues which are likely to be discussed by ministers this morning.

