Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus: Live updates as a further three people who tested positive for the virus die at Shropshire hospitals

By Kirsten Rawlins | Coronavirus | Published:

See the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis across the region and UK, as a further three people who tested positive for the virus died at Shropshire hospitals.

It brings the total who have died at the trust to 12.

Another person with the virus also died at a retirement complex in Shrewsbury earlier this month.

See also:

A total of 1,284 people have now died in England from Covid-19.

The news comes as Boris Johnson is set to chair Cabinet by video-link as he remains in isolation, having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Prime Minister has faced heavy criticism over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline NHS staff as well as the slow rollout of testing – issues which are likely to be discussed by ministers this morning.

See live updates here:

Coronavirus Health News
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_Star

Digital Content Manager for the Shropshire Star and Express & Star. Also reviews concerts and events, as well as writing features and celebrity interviews. E-mail me at kirsten.rawlins@shropshirestar.co.uk, or phone 01952 241440.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News