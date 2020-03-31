Advertising
Telford & Wrekin Council plans 'sing for our carers' night
Households in Telford & Wrekin will be asked to follow up last week's 'clap for our carers' with a synchronised sing.
Telford & Wrekin Council has suggested that people in the borough sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' from their homes this Thursday night.
A release from the council said: "Last week we clapped for our carers.
"This week we're asking you to open your windows and doors, get out in the garden or on your driveways and sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’."
It was suggested for 8pm on Thursday, a week on from scenes of people all over the country clapping, cheering and letting off fireworks for the NHS workers continuing to care for people in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
