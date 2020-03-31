Advertising
Cars seized after drivers ignore lockdown measures in Telford
Two drivers caught playing a game of cat and mouse in Telford in the early hours of the morning have had their cars seized.
Police said on social media: "Two vehicles decided that they were going to play cat and mouse this evening rather than #stayinghome.
"Unfortunately, if you play stupid games you win stupid prizes.
"Both vehicles were swiftly located and #seized for document offences."
