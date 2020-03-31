Menu

Advertising

Cars seized after drivers ignore lockdown measures in Telford

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Two drivers caught playing a game of cat and mouse in Telford in the early hours of the morning have had their cars seized.

One of the cars that was seized. Picture: @OPUShropshire

One of the cars that was seized. Picture: @OPUShropshire

Police said on social media: "Two vehicles decided that they were going to play cat and mouse this evening rather than #stayinghome.

"Unfortunately, if you play stupid games you win stupid prizes.

"Both vehicles were swiftly located and #seized for document offences."

One of the cars that was seized. Picture: @OPUShropshire
Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health Crime Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News