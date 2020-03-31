Preparations for Burwarton Show continue as planned despite coronavirus pandemic

Organisers of the Burwarton Show have discussed the ongoing situation and hope the event, scheduled for August 6, will go ahead as planned.

The annual show, which takes place between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, is the biggest agricultural one-day show of its kind in the UK.

Concerns had been raised that it may join the growing list of cancelled events.

But Alan Watkins, chairman of the organising Burwarton & District Agricultural Committee, said preparations were continuing.

"Committee members, as organisers of the annual Burwarton Show, are monitoring the current coronavirus situation closely and carefully," Mr Watkins said.

"The show is still four months away and we continue with our planning and organisation on a business as usual basis in anticipation that late summer events can be held.

"Many trade stand applications have already been received and continue to come in the show office.

"We urge everyone to complete the forms and send them in as soon as possible so that they are on file ready for processing once the situation becomes clearer.

"Invoices will be issued when we know for sure that the show can go ahead.

"These are very uncertain times for everyone with regulations and restrictions changing almost daily which makes it very difficult for event organisers.

"The safety of everyone involved is our key priority and any decisions we make will reflect all the current advice available to us at the time.

"We thank you for your continued support."

Members of the committee recently met with representatives from three charities supporting rural people throughout Shropshire to donate a sum of last year's profits.

A total of £7,000 was given to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Fund, West Mercia Search & Rescue and Shropshire Rural Support.