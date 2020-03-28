All Shropshire babies to be born in consultant-led Telford unit during coronavirus crisis

Home births have been suspended and the Wrekin Midwife-Led Unit has been closed.

Midwifery bosses say the decision has been taken to ensure the safest care for expectant mums.

Nicola Wenlock, Director of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “In light of COVID-19 impact on our staffing levels and so we can provide the safest care and experience for our expectant mums, we are taking a number of temporary measures and are centralising our teams.

More coverage:

"All women due to give birth will now be cared for at our Consultant-Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

"The current Wrekin Midwife-Led Unit has been closed and home births have been suspended."

She said antenatal services will continue to operate at the Royal Shrewsbury site.

Advertising

"We are contacting expectant mums due to give birth over the coming weeks and will be providing advice and next steps.

"I would like to apologise to those who are disappointed by this move. However in this rapidly-changing situation we are constantly reviewing how we can continue to give a safe and responsive service and best look after those under our care."

Expectant mums are advised to contact and follow the advice of the midwife in triage, 01952 565948, or speak to their own midwife with any concerns.