Coronavirus: More Shropshire attractions close and events are cancelled

Park Hall Countryside Attraction near Oswestry has closed its doors, with the owners saying that they will continue to keep their regular visitors in touch with life on the farm.

Owners Richard Powell and Martyn Hughes said: "The safety and wellbeing of our staff and visitors is of the upmost importance to us. We believe it is vitally important that we all play our part in trying to slow the spread of the virus and in doing so help our wonderful NHS and its fantastic staff cope with its impact on our community.

“Our WWI Life in the Trenches weekend is also cancelled and we hope to reschedule it for September.

"For those of you who are annual members we intend to extend the length of your membership to reflect the time we are closed. We have lots of fantastic events planned for later in the summer, which we are all really excited about.

“We will still be posting lots of updates online about what is happening on the farm, including all of our animals - especially the newly born lambs that are due over the next few weeks."

Derwen College at Gobowen, near Oswestry, has closed its retail outlets and cafe and restaurant. The college has also cancelled its annual walk and run in April and its summer fete in May.

In full:

Advertising

Newport Rock Climbing Centre shut on Wednesday night.

A spokesman said: "We are hoping to reopen when it is deemed safe to do so. Thanks for the understanding from all our regular customers,and best wishes to all in what are very difficult times for many people,"

Events called off

Scores of events have been postponed or cancelled.

Advertising

Whittington Senior Citizens Club has cancelled its events until further notice.

A seminar due to be held at Ellesmere College on April 1 to mark the centenary of the Save the Children Fund and commemorate its Ellesmere-born founders Eglantyne Jebb and her sister, Dorothy has been cancelled.

Ludlow's English Song Weekend which was scheduled for April 3-5, has been cancelled over the impact of coronavirus.

The Board of Ludlow Song, the charity that oversees the festival, has made the decision to cancel the event which normally attracts around 500 visitors to the town.

The popular, Lilleshall Monumental run, to the top of Lilleshall Hill, has been cancelled. It was due to take place on April 19, having been postponed earlier in the year because of the storms.

Live music at The Wakes in Oakengates has been cancelled for March, with organisers saying they will review the situation in April.

Guilsfield Singers say their concert of music by Handel, scheduled for April 4, in Welshpool Methodist Church will now not go ahead.

All face-to-face meetings of the Shropshire Tinnitus group are cancelled until June, with online support being made available.

Dudmaston Hall has postponed its Anthony Twentyman: ‘Art meets nature’ exhibition due to start on April 2.

Weston Rhyn and District Gardening Club has cancelled its meetings in April and May and its May plant sale.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has cancelled its Royal Welsh Grassland Event and its Smallholding & Countryside Festival in May. It says it is continuing to closely monitor the situation as it develops ahead of the Royal Welsh Show which is planned for July.