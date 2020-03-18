Coronavirus: Event cancellations continue in Shropshire

Shrewsbury Bookfest Book Awards ceremony, due to take place at Theatre Severn on April 23 has been cancelled. The organisation will still however be awarding the Big Book Award 2020 prize.

In a letter to participants Joanna Hughes said: "Following advice from the UK Government which stipulates that people should avoid public buildings, including theatres, Shropshire Council have taken the decision to close Theatre Severn as from Wednesday 18 March 2020 until further notice.

"This means of course that very sadly we have to cancel the Book Awards Ceremony on 23rd April 2020 at the theatre.

"On a positive note, we are still able to proceed as planned with the judging of the art, film trailer and letter writing competitions and will be awarding prizes. There is so much still to celebrate - the brilliant work by teachers and pupils surrounding the Book Award project and the sharing of the films, photos, letters and artwork.

"We will also continue of course with the voting, and so there will be a winner of the Big Book Award 2020!

"We will not let the cancellation of the awards ceremony in any way dim the enthusiasm that over 1,400 children have shown for this shortlist and we will celebrate each and every one's participation in the project. We will be in touch again shortly to let you know the plans we have put in place to ensure this and to ensure this project is properly closed off."

Bridgnorth Lions has also announced the cancellation of its popular walk and marathon event on May 25, and its duck race on the River Severn on Easter Monday.

The Bridgnorth Walk annually attracts hundreds of walkers and runners who help raise more than £100,000 in a typical year for charities and good causes.

The walk chairman, Peter Parker, said: “The event is one of the highlights of Bridgnorth’s community activities but the lives and well being of everyone concerned take precedence.

“We thought that we might be able to merely postpone the event but in view of the current uncertainty on the likely length of the issue we felt it best to cancel the event for this year.

“People who have already paid their entry fees for either the walking or the marathon event will be fully refunded in the coming weeks”.

Bridgnorth Lions launched its first duck race last year on Easter Monday, attracting hundreds of people to watch the duck race from the Bridgnorth rowing club to the low town bridge. The event raised more than £3,000 for local charities.

Lions’ duck race chairman, Neill Flannery, said: “Last year proved to be very popular and this year we had increased the number of ducks available, especially to local retailers. But with the uncertainty regarding public events we felt we should cancel the event for this year”.

Shropshire Youth Association meanwhile has suspended all its youth clubs and activities until after Easter, when it says it will review the decision.

A spokesman said: "We are disappointed and sorry to advise you that a decision has been made, in line with government guidance regarding non-essential activities, to suspend all SYA Youth Clubs and Activities until after Easter when this decision will be reviewed."

Great Dawley Town Council has announced that the Mayor's Charity Night, scheduled for Saturday will now no longer take place.

The Malpas Field Club Committee has also suspended its programme until the threat from coronavirus has gone away.

A spokesman said: "When the club is able to resume activities a notice will be sent to all members."

A litter clear up at The Wrekin and at Ercall by the Wellington Walkers are Welcome and Broseley Walkers are Welcome groups to mark National Litter Pick Week has also been cancelled.

Volunteers were due to turn out on March 24, but have called off the event.

Volunteers from the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative have cancelled a seminar due to be held on Wednesday, April 1, to mark the centenary of the Save Children charity and to commemorate its Ellesmere-born founders, Eglantyne Jebb and her sister, Dorothy Buxton.

The event at Ellesmere College was intended to highlight the plight of children displaced by conflict and discuss the current and future challenges facing international relief organisations.

The sculpture group’s chairman, Len Graham, said: “In light of the government’s advice concerning the Coronavirus pandemic, we felt it would be unwise go ahead with the seminar. We don’t want to put anyone at risk.

“It’s extremely disappointing, but we hope to record and make available a video recording of contributions that would have been made by our key speakers.”

For ticket refunds people can contact len.graham@talk21.com

Meanwhile, the sculpture group says it is pressing ahead with its plans to develop the Jebb Garden near the main entrance to Cremorne Gardens alongside the mere.

Sculptor Nick Eames, from Cilcain in Flintshire, has begun creating an abstract work called The Sisters, representing Eglantyne and Dorothy.

It will form part of a landmark art installation that will also include a labyrinth and a second sculpture in wood by John Merrill, who created the popular Sshhh artwork further along the mereside.

An official unveiling ceremony will be arranged once the Coronavirus crisis has re-ceded.