Shropshire schools close or partially close as number of staff and students isolating rises

The effect the coronavirus could have on vulnerable members of the school is also affecting the decisions.

Two special schools in Shropshire, Severndale in Shrewsbury and the Acorns at Bishop's Castle have closed until further notice. Both have many pupils with ongoing health issues.

Pontesbury Primary is also one of those affected.

Headteacher Richard Langford said the governing body and senior management team have taken the decision to close school at the end of Thursday until further notice.

He said: "This hasn’t been an easy decision. We have many families and staff now in isolation. We have risk assessed the situation with vulnerable staff and children in school which has led to us making this decision. We do not do this lightly; we realise the impact this will have on the community and therefore ask for your understanding."

Teachers would be planning work and posting on the school website regularly, he added.

The children were supposed to be taking part in a "book chain" on Friday to help move library books from the old building to the new Pontesbury Pavilion, but that has been cancelled.

Other primary schools currently closed in Shropshire are Hodnet, Morda and Weston Rhyn.

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Academy school said: "We have taken the decision to ask Year 8 pupils to remain at, and work from home, as from Wednesday, March 18. This year group is the one to be affected most by the staff absence at the moment."

Secondary schools partially closed include William Brookes, years 7 and 8, Oldbury Wells, years 8 and 9, Church Stretton Academy, year 8 and in Shrewsbury Belvidere, year 9 and Meole Brace year 9.

From Monday years 7 and 8 at St Martins School near Oswestry will be closed.

In Telford year nine classes will be closed at Charlton, Ercall Wood Academy and HLC Secondary for the remainder of the week.

Dr Gill Eatough the chief executive of the Hadley Learning Community, said: "We are experiencing staffing issues where staff are self-isolating because of the illness of a family member or because they have an underlying medical condition which places them in a highly vulnerable position.

"In addition, we are experiencing rising numbers of children and students being sent home feeling unwell or parents contacting us as they are self-isolating due to COVID -19 symptoms.

"We want to keep Y6 and Y11 students in school for as long as possible. At this stage we believe we can remain open to all other year groups but we are constantly reviewing that position."

"We have taken significant action to prevent the spread of the virus by stopping all trips/visits/fixtures and preventing any visitors into our schools which has helped and we are maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene as an absolute priority.

"Staff are currently preparing work for home study when required and this information will be sent out to you through our normal communications systems."

Woodlands Primary School says its year five is closed as well as a partial closure of the nursery. Telford & Wrekin Council said many other schools were taking individual responsibility to let parents know about closures and partial closures."