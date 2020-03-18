Advertising
Coronavirus crisis live: Latest updates as UK death toll hits 71
As Boris Johnson prepares to face questions from MPs on his coronavirus strategy we bring you the latest headlines.
The Prime Minister and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak have announced a £350 billion package of support and vowed to do “whatever it takes” to buoy the economy, as the number of people thought to have Covid-19 in the UK rose to 55,000 and the death toll climbed to 71.
Eleswhere, The Restaurant Group (TRG), which owns Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s, has warned that sales are “getting worse by the day” as several of its peers said they were taking a serious hit from coronavirus.
Key developments:
- UK death toll now stands at 71, with number of people thought to have Covid-19 at 55,000.
- The global death toll has risen to 7,948.
- In the Midlands, two more patients - one in their 80s and another in their 90s - have died at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley after testing positive for coronavirus. It means that four people have now died in Dudley after testing positive for Covid-19.
- Globally the number of infections is put at more than 198,000.
- Baby tests positive for Covid-19 at the James Paget University hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.
- One of the scientists leading the coronavirus fight, Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, says he has symptoms of Covid-19.
- People around the world are racing to find a way to their home countries as nations close their borders and airlines cut flights.
Latest updates:
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.