Coronavirus crisis live: Latest updates as UK death toll hits 71

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak have announced a £350 billion package of support and vowed to do “whatever it takes” to buoy the economy, as the number of people thought to have Covid-19 in the UK rose to 55,000 and the death toll climbed to 71.

Eleswhere, The Restaurant Group (TRG), which owns Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s, has warned that sales are “getting worse by the day” as several of its peers said they were taking a serious hit from coronavirus.

UK death toll now stands at 71, with number of people thought to have Covid-19 at 55,000.

The global death toll has risen to 7,948.

In the Midlands, two more patients - one in their 80s and another in their 90s - have died at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley after testing positive for coronavirus. It means that four people have now died in Dudley after testing positive for Covid-19.

Globally the number of infections is put at more than 198,000.

Baby tests positive for Covid-19 at the James Paget University hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.

One of the scientists leading the coronavirus fight, Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, says he has symptoms of Covid-19.

People around the world are racing to find a way to their home countries as nations close their borders and airlines cut flights.

