Coronavirus crisis: Harper Adams University open days cancelled

The university near Newport said the open days, due to take place on Friday and Saturday, were now off.

But the university has said its campus will remain open.

A statement from the university said: "Following the Government announcement last night, we have taken the decision to postpone our postgraduate open afternoon on Friday and undergraduate open day on Saturday. Everyone who was due to attend will be contacted today.

"Further on-campus events are being postponed and expected attendees will be contacted directly. Campus will otherwise remain open, some services will need to be adjusted in line with current and emerging government advice.

"Students have been informed that they are welcome to return home if they wish to do so. Face-to-face teaching is currently planned to continue until Friday 20 March. Students needing or wishing to stay on campus will be supported.

"Alternative arrangements for assessments and exams are being put in place and are being communicated to students."