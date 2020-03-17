Coronavirus: Further events cancelled in Shropshire

The Place theatre in Oakengates, Telford, is closed until the end of May. A statement said: "Following the new Government advice issued around social distancing and non-essential contact we have decided to close the theatre and postpone shows at The Place, Telford until the end of May."

Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury will close from Wednesday March 18 until further notice.

A statement says" Following advice from the UK Government which stipulates that people should avoid public buildings, including theatres, Shropshire Council has taken the decision to close Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury from Wednesday 18 March 2020 until further notice.

"To allow both venues to prioritise ticketholders for events in the immediate future – between now and Sunday 29 March 2020 – ticketholders for events beyond this date are asked not to contact the venues at this time, and to await further advice in due course.

"Ticketholders for events between Tuesday 17 March and Sunday 29 March 2020 are offered the following options:

"Await further update where events can be rescheduled. Existing tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates.

"Request an account credit. Where possible, we would be hugely grateful if ticketholders committed to a future visit once the venues reopen by accepting an account credit to use against a future booking.

"Alternatively, a full refund is available.

"Staff at Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall will work closely with visiting producers during the coming weeks in order to reschedule events on alternative dates where possible.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding. For the latest official advice and information, please click here."

Market Drayton Choral Society's concert at St Mary's Church, Market Drayton, will no longer take place on Saturday.

The performance will be rescheduled.

The Shropshire Youth Folk Ensemble springtime concert, also scheduled for Saturday, is now cancelled.

It had been due to take place at Shrewsbury's Mereside Community Hall.

The Love Wellington business meeting which was due to be held at Wellington Market on March 26 has been postponed.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has also announced it has taken the decision to postpone meetings and visits.

The decision affects already arranged visits as well as those of booked speakers.

It also affects the club’s regular monthly involvement with reading support at the Grange Primary School, Shrewsbury.

The rotary club says it will evaluate the situation in early May.

All Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks events have also been cancelled or postponed until the autumn season. Box of Frogs at Bishop's Castle, The Hard Way in Clungunford and Juliet and Romeo in Shrewsbury were all due to happen in April but have been cancelled.

Ian Kerry, executive director for Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks, said: "The trustees of Arts Alive have been monitoring the situation of the global pandemic of coronavirus and closely listening to the Government’s advice.

"We are conscious that our live events and Flicks in the Sticks screenings attract an audience demographic that is being viewed as a vulnerable group at this time.

"We therefore feel that we have a responsibility as an organisation to do everything we can to keep our staff, network of promoters and audiences as safe as possible.

"With community at the heart of our work, their safety and wellbeing is of the upmost importance.

"It is with great sadness then that we have made the difficult decision to cancel or postpone all Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks events for the rest of the season until the end of August 2020.

"We will use this time to plan our autumn season in the hope that the current situation is under control by then.

"This is a very difficult time for everyone, and the arts sector will certainly feel the impact in the coming weeks and months.

"We hope to have your support for our community events in the autumn.

"Thank you for your understanding and stay safe."

Neither the Ketley Good Companions or Ketley Coffee Club will meet in April after their sessions were cancelled.

Odeon has closed all of its cinemas, including the Odeon Luxe at Telford. A statement from the firm said: "Following government guidelines, Odeon cinemas are closed until further notice. If you have pre-booked tickets online, these will be refunded automatically. For any specific questions, please contact our Guest Services Centre. We look forward to welcoming you back soon."

A Shrewsbury event to mark Nutrition and Hydration Week has been cancelled. ‘Fruity Friday’ was one of a number of events planned in Shropshire. Dietitians and a specialist nurse for the CCGs had been due at Tesco Battlefield, Shrewsbury, to promote nutrition and hydration.

Market Drayton Running Club has cancelled its meetings for the foreseeable future. It means that the club's Couch to 5k programme, which had been due to get underway this week, will not go ahead.

Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock has postponed its open day on April 4.

Broseley Local History Society has also postponed its open day on March 28.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club has cancelled its wedding fayre which was due to take place later this month.

Other cancelled events include a concert which was scheduled for April 4 at St Nicholas Church in Newport and a casting event for Catherine, Called Birdy in Shrewsbury on March 28.

Minsterley Eisteddfod will no longer go ahead this weekend while organisers say they have yet to decide whether the Market Drayton 10K will still take place on May 10.

Climbing centre Newport Rock is currently open but is asking anyone who has recently returned from abroad, or who has been in contact with anyone who has, to stay away.