Uncertainty for Shropshire's pubs and restaurants as owners call for financial support

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised that people should start working from home “where they possibly can” and added: “You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.”

The announcement has left pubs, cafes and restaurants in peril and scrabbling around for a plan to survive.

Emma Reilly, of Off The Square Cafe in Shrewsbury, said it was a worrying time.

“We only just survived the floods, now we’re hit with this virus,” she said. “We are open as long as I can be allowed to do so. Obviously people are staying away, so sales are poor.

See also:

“I am uncertain of the future, especially as the council and Government haven’t said exactly how to claim any financial support at the moment.

“I’ve cut hours and will have to go further at some point.

Advertising

“The streets are a ghost town. How are people and businesses going to survive this?”

John Pickup, chairman of Neenton Community Society, said the virus will have a “massive impact on” Pheasant at Neenton. The community-owned pub is in a better position than some, he said, but is still having to come up with imaginative solutions.

“At the moment it’s too early to say how we will have to respond,” he said. “We already have an indication of support from our financial backers, so we are very much going into this on how to minimise the damage and come out the other side in the best shape possible.

“On the positive side we are giving lots of consideration to how else we can give customers access to what they come for. Whether we’re looking at drive-through or takeaway services. There’s lots of thinking going on, but it’s too early to know yet.”

Advertising

Pubs around the county have already reported cancellations affecting trade.

Bookings

The Danery, near Bridgnorth, has been hailed a success since opening earlier this year.

But its owners now say their hard work may be for nothing due to a number of bookings being cancelled, particularly on Mother's Day this Sunday, along with a lack of government support.

Mark and Tina Freeman, who took over the pub in January, said it was a worrying time for all businesses and that "people's livelihoods could be in trouble".

But Adam Caton of the White Hart Inn in Shifnal said his trade during the crisis has been as good as if not better than usual, with last Sunday's takings the best of the year so far.

He expects government advice to change and for pubs to be ordered to close this week, but until that happens he plans to keep the pub open.

"I have been mentally preparing myself for this, watching around the globe, extreme measures have been taken," he said.

"I can only work on the recommendations. On the last day's trading I went around to every table and asked people what they thought.

"Everyone seems really sort of defiant, everyone wants to still come over.

"I'm taking the decision at the moment to abide by the recommendations and stick to our stringent hygiene measures, which we have been since day one.

"I don't want to be inviting someone who's potentially unwell into an area but it's a public house and for me, it's the public who are making the decision."

He also said that in the event the pub is forced to close for weeks, he will take the opportunity to refurbish and redecorate parts of the Grade II Listed building.

For now he remains grateful for the support of the "incredible" Shifnal community who have continued patronising his business and others in the town.