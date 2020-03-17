Coronavirus live: Latest updates as stringent new rules come into force

“Drastic” plans to respond to the coronavirus pandemic have been set out by the Government.

If one person in a house has symptoms, including a continuous cough or fever, the whole family should stay at home for 14 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to stay away from pubs, clubs, theatres and “other such social venues”.

Where possible, people should work from home and mass gatherings will no longer be supported by emergency workers.

Key developments

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out a new package of support for businesses hit by the outbreak less than a week after announcing £12 billion of emergency funding in the Budget

The Government will lay out emergency legislation expected to include powers for police to detain people to stop them spreading the virus and allowing hospitals to send patients home to free up beds

All non-essential access to the Houses of Parliament has been stopped and MPs and peers over the age of 70 or with underlying health problems have been urged to heed Government advice

The Prime Minister held a conference call with manufacturing firms and organisations urging them to step up production of ventilators and other vital medical equipment

The National Association of Funeral Directors is meeting the Cabinet Office on Tuesday to discuss how its members "can cope with extra number of deaths resulting from people being infected with Covid-19".

A World Health Organisation special envoy on the coronavirus welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to advise greater social distancing to tackle the pandemic.

