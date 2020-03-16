Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover rescheduled due to coronavirus fears

The event, originally set to take place at Telford International Centre on April 25 to 26, will now take place from August 22 to 23.

A statement posted by the event said: "After much consideration and deliberation, we have made the decision to postpone Wales Comic Con: Telford Takeover.

"We are devastated that it has come to this, but in light of the current situation, we feel we have no other choice."

The statement goes on to say that tickets purchased for the original dates will remain valid, including entry, photo opportunities, and pre-booked autograph tickets.

Guests set to attend the weekend event included Batman Forever and Top Gun star Val Kilmer, Arrow and Torchwood's John Barrowman, Underworld's Michael Sheen, Buffy The Vampire Slayer stars James Marsters, Juliet Landau and Marc Blucas, Charmed's Holly Marie Combs and more.

It has not been announced whether the guests will change for the rescheduled dates.

