Shropshire hospitals chief gives update on winter preparations

The board of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin heard that a key date is Monday (December 1) when new beds and arrangements at the acute hospitals in Shrewsbury and Telford start to become available.

There is also work going on across the health system to try to prevent pressures building on emergency departments.

The proposed 56-bed ward at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: ModuleCo

These include publicity campaigns about vaccination, and choosing the right service including self-care, pharmacy, NHS 111, minor injury units, or GP practices for non-emergency issues.

Jo Williams, the chief executive in common of the acute hospitals and community services in the county, said it is “all on track”.

She set out what has happened and what is still due to start at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Mrs Williams told the meeting on Wednesday that the 56 beds of the new modular units at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital are set to be handed over on Monday, with patients to be transferred over the following weeks.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: SaTH

At Princess Royal Hospital in Telford there has been a £1.7 million investment in creating new assessment and inpatient beds, with key dates also in December.

Also in the pipeline are plans for urgent community response and “rapid access domiciliary care”.

Both Shropshire acute hospitals now also have health professionals in place at the “front doors” to help people avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. Picture: Google

The Integrated Community Front Door provides rapid assessment and same-day care for patients who arrive at hospital but can be safely supported within the community.

Mrs Williams said they have “put in an awful lot” but are “not being complacent” about the challenges ahead.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: Google

Ian Green OBE, who chaired the meeting, said he “can see the huge amount of progress” following a visit to an emergency department.

“Everything sounds like it is on track,” he added.

“Now it will be about responding to knotty issues.”

Mrs Williams responded: “We will deliver the plan. I am not complacent. The emergency department is busy but it is calm.”

The meeting was told that both flu and Covid cases are “on the rise” with infections “four weeks ahead of predictions”.

Mr Green said a “key message” for individuals is to get vaccinated.

“It has a massive impact,” he said.