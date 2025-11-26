Llanidloes dentist given permission to create new surgery on business park

Dr Piotr Dusza, who has been serving the Llanidloes community for over 20 years, applied to change the use of Unit 6c Derwen Fawr Business Park into a new surgery

Dr Dusza says the new surgery will allow him to continue delivering essential NHS dental services. He also provides emergency dental care for the area, and this proposal will support his ability to maintain this vital service.

The application said the site offers a clean, functional and adaptable internal layout that is well suited to accommodate the proposed new use as a dental surgery with minimal alterations.

Only internal alterations will be made, with no changes to the external appearance or footprint of the building.

The internal layout will be reconfigured through the installation of lightweight, non-loadbearing stud partition walls to form dedicated clinical spaces, including surgeries, decontamination room, reception area, staff facilities, and associated storage.

All new partitions will be designed to be fully reversible, enabling the building to be returned to its original open-plan office layout with minimal works if required in the future.

The premises has been advertised by Morris, Marshall & Poole for let since June 12 2024.

Unit 6C at Parc Derwen Fawr offers a modern, energy- efficient, and fully accessible facility with on-site parking and excellent proximity to the town centre, making it ideally suited for this purpose.

Establishing the new surgery will safeguard the availability of NHS dental care locally while creating capacity for additional services, including private treatments and a future dental hygienist. This will help meet increasing demand and minimise the need for residents to travel outside the area for treatment.

The proposal will generate approximately three full-time and two part-time jobs in the short term, with the potential to create a further two full-time positions as demand grows and an additional ground floor surgery is brought into use.

The surgery will be open from Monday to Friday 8.30am until 5pm.