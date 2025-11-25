Hope House hospice thanks generous donors after fundraiser appeal smashes £500k target

More than £810,000 was raised in just 36 hours for Hope House Children’s Hospices’ Quality Moments Matter campaign - and more is still being pledged on the fundraiser page.

Everything donated on November 23 and 24 by the public was doubled thanks to match funding from local businesses, with the money going towards ensuring children with life-threatening conditions can live their best lives and create precious memories to treasure with all their family.

This year the Shropshire Star signed up as a Champion and readers generously donated more than £1,400 toward helping the charity reach its goal.

Alison Marsh, head of fundraising at Hope House, said: “We needed to raise an additional £500,000 to provide even more quality moments that bring fun and joy to every child across Shropshire and Wales – but thanks to the generosity of the public and businesses we have smashed through that total.

“This money means we can provide even more extra quality activities and therapeutic play.

“We want all children with life-threatening conditions to have access to adventures and the chance to giggle, play and thrive, and imagine what a difference all this money is going to make to so many children and families.

“To never be told that things are impossible, but instead to be surrounded by specialist care staff who help them to overcome challenges and provide opportunities to have the best quality of life possible – with no charge ever made to families."

By the halfway point of the 36 hours the total had climbed beyond the £250,000 mark, but the full £500,000 was achieved by lunchtime on Monday.

Thanks to some extra pledged match funding the campaign could continue and by 10pm on Monday the amount had gone past £800,000.

“Thank you so much to everyone who donated, pledged match funding and helped us to reach this amazing goal," said Alison. "We really have been blown away, and all your support will make a huge difference. Thank you."

Hope House and its sister hospice Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy, North Wales, provide specialist nursing care and support to children, and their families, who live in Shropshire and across Wales and Cheshire.

It supports more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died, and costs more than £10 million a year to run its services, with only two months coming from statutory source – meaning it is dependent on the support of its local community.

Learn more about how you can support local children and families by donating to the Christmas Appeal at hopehouse.org.uk.