'Making a difference to the children that need it most': Help Hope House reach £500k target

The charity’s Quality Moments Matter campaign runs over Sunday, November 23, and Monday, November 24, with the public asked to donate so that children with life-threatening conditions can live their best lives and create precious memories to treasure with all their family.

The Shropshire Star has signed up as a Champion for this year's campaign and is asking readers to make a donation to help the charity reach its goal.

Every pound raised by the public across the 36 hours will be doubled by local businesses who have pledged to match the public donations – meaning one donation will make twice the impact.

Alison Marsh, head of fundraising at Hope House, said: "We need to raise an additional £500,000 to provide even more quality moments that bring fun and joy to every child across Shropshire and Wales.

"We are so grateful to all the local businesses for pledging their support to be one of our generous matchers. But now we need the help from the wider community to unlock that money – and we are delighted that the Shropshire Star has agreed to be a Champion this year and is asking its readers to generously donate and support local children.

"Without that £500,000, we will be able to meet the clinical care needs of the children but would not be able to provide the extra quality activities such as days out and therapeutic play.

“We want all children with life-threatening conditions to have access to adventures and the chance to giggle, play and thrive.

“To never be told that things are impossible, but instead to be surrounded by specialist care staff who help them to overcome challenges and provide opportunities to have the best quality of life possible – with no charge ever made to families.

“Please do donate to the Shropshire Star Champion page and support local children and families today – every donation will be vital to helping us reach our goal.”

To donate today, scan the QR code below:

Alternatively, visit hopehouse.org.uk/ShropshireStar or call the Hope House fundraising team on 01691 671671

Hope House and its sister hospice Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy, North Wales, provide specialist nursing care and support to children, and their families, who live in Shropshire and across Wales and Cheshire.

It supports more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died, and costs more than £10 million a year to run its services, with only two months' worth coming from statutory sources – meaning it is dependent on the support of its local community.

Money for the campaign has already been coming in with schools across the region joining the charity’s Danceathon and supporters taking on Challenge 36, which has seen runners, cyclists and hikers out doing 36km their way to raise money.

'Hope House was here and the light for us just at the right time': Jovelyn's story

The Quality Moments Matter campaign is about helping children with life-threatening conditions and their families to live their best lives and create precious memories to treasure.

Three-year-old Jovelyn Amah was born with a rare chromosome condition, and her parents Seth and Gifty were told were told she may never eat, grow, be able to walk, or open her eyes as a baby.

They have been cared for and supported by the hospice teams since she was six months old.

When Telford toddler Jovelyn visits Hope House she gets to be “her own little girl in her own little world” says her mum, Gifty.

Jovelyn and her family at the Winter Wonderland

“We needed support and help when Jovelyn was born. Hope House was here and the light for us just at the right time,” she said.

“We love Hope House. Jovelyn’s favourite thing to do there is have her own space and time in the sensory room. She can spend so long just looking at all the lights and bubbles and really goes into her own little world.

“We have also had some amazing moments as a family too, and Jovelyn is able to just live her little life.

“There was a special Halloween day, where Jovelyn got to play dress-up, or the Disney day where she got to meet the characters.

“Our favourite was when Jovelyn and her brothers got to see all the special lights and meet Santa at the Winter Wonderland the staff had put together.

“It was special and felt like something normal we could do as a family. I will remember that day forever.”

People can donate and support more children like Jovelyn at hopehouse.org.uk/ShropshireStar.

Shropshire Star editor Mark Drew said: "We are delighted to do everything we can to help and support Hope House. It is a wonderful charity that supports children and families facing some of the most difficult experiences life can throw at us.

"The Quality Moments Matter campaign is all about making sure Hope House can keep making a difference in the lives of the children that need it the most, and we are proud to back its efforts to continue its incredibly important, life-changing work.

"You only need to read the story of Telford three-year-old Jovelyn Amah to understand what the charity means to the families it helps. As her mother Gifty says, Hope House has given them amazing moments, with memories they will remember forever."

A fair deal

The Shropshire Star has campaigned for a 'Fair Deal for Hospices', highlighting the essential need for adequate financial provision for all hospices in our region – both for maintaining facilities and running costs – to ensure they all feel secure and are able to plan for the future with confidence.

Hospices are currently reliant on public donations to survive, with income supplemented by Government grants. Hospice UK, which represents groups across the country, is leading calls for a system in which hospices are fully funded so that they can plan and grow for the future, providing a vital service that supports the NHS in providing specialist respite and palliative care.