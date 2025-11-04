AKS Dental Ltd are seeking new premises with the change of use of an existing financial and professional services building to a mixed use of a dental surgery and accommodation at The Exchange, Fiveways, Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells.

The existing building has been occupied by Mitchell Meredith Chartered Accountants and was entirely used as offices.

The existing AKS Dental practice is currently based at The Old Town Hall, Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells.

The change of use application will allow the practice to relocate within the town into larger premises so that it can grow as well as establish long term financial and business security within their own premises.

The proposal seeks to change the use of the lower ground floor, ground floor and first floor to provide a dental practice for the applicants existing established dental business.

The second floor and third floor will be changed to provide a residential flat above the business within the town centre.

The proposal aims to achieve a high standard of design, with the use of quality materials which are in keeping with the historic character of the area.

There are minimal internal alterations required to achieve the proposed design. The external fabric of the building will not be altered and so the existing aesthetics and street scape will remain as existing.

A statement in the planning application concludes; “The proposal is sustainable and would be an ideal location for the dental practice and residential flat over within the town centre area of Llandrindod Wells.

“The proposed development will secure the long term future of the dental practice within Llandrindod Wells.

“The design of the proposal would not cause any detrimental impact upon the character or appearance of the surrounding area, in particular the heritage assets.”

The applicants say the enlarged dentist would be open Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the application at a recent meeting.

Councillor Steve Sims said it would be the first step to improving health services in the town.

“He wants to expand to have four treatment rooms according to the plans and live in the building. I can see nothing wrong with the plans and I think we should support it.”

Members unanimously agreed to recommend approval of the plans.

Powys County Council will make a final decision by November 19.