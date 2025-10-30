'A true superwoman' - Nurse at Shropshire hospital honoured for dedication to patient care

Tamika Roberts, staff nurse at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, has been named the winner of October’s RJAH Stars Award.

Tamika was nominated by Olivia Evans, improvement, innovation and effectiveness facilitator; and Anne Worrall, legacy nurse for improvement, after completing the hospital's Improvement Champions Programme - an internal, CPD-accredited course designed to help staff develop improvement skills and implement meaningful change.

Nurse Tamika Roberts (centre right) receiving her RJAH Stars Award from Stacey Keegan, chief executive (centre left) Olivia Evans (left), and Anne Worrall

Anne described Tamika as a "true superwoman in all aspects of her life", while Olivia said she had shown "genuine commitment to improving patient care and team working", adding that she brings "energy, positivity, and a real sense of fun to the group".

Tamika received her award - plus a certificate, voucher, and chocolates - from RJAH chief executive Stacey Keegan.

"I was so elated to receive the award," said Tamika. "It left me speechless. It was so emotional."

Tamika joined the team at RJAH in June 2023 and said the Improvement Champions Programme had been invaluable in helping her broaden her approach to nursing.

She added: "Coming here has broadened my horizons and my perspective of nursing to be more than just bedside nursing. It’s been so exciting.

"My project for the Improvement Champions programme was patient education, in terms of enhancing the delivery of education to patients here on MCSI, and trying to diversify in terms of the delivery method.

"The programme did help - you think doing a project is simply having an idea, but there is so much more to implementing it, and the programme helped me to understand the different stages and to make it a reality."

The RJAH Stars Award is a monthly initiative celebrating individuals and teams who go above and beyond in their commitment to excellence in patient care at the hospital.

Chief executive Stacey Keegan said: "Tamika’s drive to improve services and enhance patient education perfectly represents continuous improvement we strive for at RJAH.

"She has shown incredible creativity, leadership and enthusiasm through her work on MCSI and the Improvement Champions Programme, and she is truly deserving of this recognition."