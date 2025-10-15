Shropshire's major hospitals receive £1.2 million boost for new operating theatre equipment

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, received the funding from NHS England.

The money has been used to purchase additional anaesthetic equipment and surgical instruments for operating theatres at both hospitals. SaTH said the investment will help it treat more patients, reduce waiting lists, and carry out more advanced surgical procedures.

Kathy Weeks, theatre equipment lead at SaTH, said: "With this funding we have been able to purchase additional anaesthetic equipment and surgical instruments, which increases our capacity to treat patients."

Members of the surgical team at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford with some of the new equipment. Picture: SaTH

The trust says it is now treating around 400 more patients each month in its operating theatres compared to last year.

Ned Hobbs, chief operating officer at SaTh, added: "Receiving £1.2 million worth of additional operating equipment is fantastic news for both patients and our staff.

"We are consistently reducing long waits as part of our commitment to provide a more positive care experience for patients, and this significant investment from NHS England helps us to do that.

"We are treating around 400 more patients per month through our operating theatres than last year, helping to support an almost 30 per cent reduction in the number of patients waiting for elective treatment over the last year.

"We still have further to go, but having additional equipment in our theatres enables us to treat patients more efficiently, perform more advanced procedures and continue to bring our waiting lists down."

SaTH is the main provider of acute hospital care for almost 500,000 residents in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.