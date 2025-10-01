Local health bosses have welcomed HealthHero Integrated Care as the new GP out-of-hours provider for the county - replacing Shropshire's longstanding provider Shropdoc.

A statement from the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS) said that it wanted to reassure patients and residents that there is "no immediate change to how they access the out-of-hours service".

It said anyone needing urgent medical help outside normal GP hours - from 6.30pm to 8am, Monday to Friday, and throughout weekends, should continue to call NHS 111, where they will be triaged and directed to the most appropriate care.

Gemma Smith, director of commissioning for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW) said: “We understand that change can be unsettling, but we want to reassure the public that the service remains safe, effective, and responsive.

“We know that service transitions can bring uncertainty, so it’s important to reaffirm that services continue to be delivered by local clinicians, palliative and end-of-life care remains fully in place, and patient safety - as always - is our highest priority.

“For all our residents, please continue to use NHS 111 for out-of-hours care, and rest assured that the new provider is already working hard behind the scenes to support urgent care across the county.”

In its statement the ICS said that since being awarded the contract, HealthHero has "made strong progress in preparing for the transition".

It said: "The provider has already started to make a positive impact across the local health and care system, particularly through its early collaboration with the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) and the ahead-of-schedule launch of clinical ambulance validation.

"Launched on August 27, this key part of the out-of-hours service enables clinical professionals to collaborate with WMAS to identify patients who can be more appropriately treated at home or in the community, helping to ease pressure on ambulance services and A&E departments.

"The service has already seen positive results, with an 86 per cent acceptance rate across one weekend alone which means that HealthHero successfully avoided ambulance dispatch in nearly nine out of 10 cases."

It added: "In addition, HealthHero has also established local headquarters in Telford, which will act as the central hub for service coordination, has purchased a new fleet of vehicles to support out-of-hours home visits, and is working closely with local partners and community organisations, including Healthwatch, to gather feedback and ensure services meet local needs from day one."

Gemma added: “The team at HealthHero has done an exceptional job preparing for launch, which is a true demonstration of their flexibility and commitment. Early feedback has already been positive, especially thanks to the working relationships they've already built with local partners.

“HealthHero’s track record across other regions shows consistent delivery of safe, effective, and patient-centred services – and we’re excited to bring that same level of excellence to communities across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

For more information about the service visit the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin website.