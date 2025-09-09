999 Day: 'Working for the ambulance service is incredibly enjoyable' says long-serving paramedic

So far giving an amazing 50 years of service in April, Ray Lloyd, from Birmingham, was among the UK's first ever paramedics when the service was modernised and has cared for thousands of patients in their most critical moments through changes in society and the administration of the organisation which has witnesses many changes over the decades.

In addition, he has also spent 30 years serving in two important support roles for his colleagues as union representative, a member of the trust’s Staff Advice and Liaison Service which is a 24/7 confidential hotline that is manned by volunteers to support colleagues with any issues they may be facing.

Ray explains that his long career began in April 1975 as a Millar, equivalent to a technician role today. He was based at a site in Henrietta Street in Birmingham for the then West Midlands Metropolitan Ambulance Service.

Ray Lloyd has served West Midlands Ambulance Service for fifty years.

From there he went on to become one of the very first paramedics in the country and helped establish and launch some key sections of the modern ambulance world, including the Clinical Team Mentors and Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART).

Ray said: “There’s been a lot of change since when I started, no doubt about that, but it has been incredibly enjoyable. It’s a job for life, and it has given me a good life.

“I enjoy meeting people, I’m not the sort of person who would like to work in an office or a factory because I like to get out and about and do and see different things, so the career has suited me well.

Ray Lloyd, from Birmingham, earlier in his ambulance service career.

“It’s also why I’ve been happy to take on the other roles to help support colleagues, because I’m a people person and I like to be able to offer support to others, whether that is patients or staff.”

Whilst always happy to help a fellow human, Ray describes being faced with more than 30 bulls who had got free from overturned lorry on the motorway as one of the more interesting moments of his career, but it is a career he said he would highly recommend.

“To anyone thinking of becoming a paramedic or joining the ambulance service I would say absolutely go for it, especially if you enjoy meeting people, it’s a really good career - I’ve got no plans of calling it a day just yet. As long as I can remain physically fit, I’m happy to carry on and keep helping people for as long as I can.”

