The Knighton Community Centre will host its annual Wellbeing Festival for the fourth year running on Sunday, September 14 from 10am until 4pm.

Admission is free to this popular event which will be even bigger and better than in previous years.

Alongside a wide range of stalls showcasing the holistic and complementary treatments available, there will be talks from eight guest speakers, as well as music from folk duo Mice in a Matchbox at 1pm until 2pm.

The guest speakers will be talking about Human design - discover the power of your personal blueprint, How angels can help you in everyday life, and Working with the Ho'oponopono (an ancient prayer of forgiveness)

There will be an interactive session looking at posture and how to improve it, hypnotherapy, family constellation, poetry and spirituality chakra energy and shamanic drumming from 10am.

Dogs are not left out either as the Snuffle Bus will be on hand to look after our four legged friends’ wellbeing.

Therapeutic practitioners will be offering one to one ‘taster’ sessions in massage and zero-balancing in the Reynolds Room and guest speakers will be giving presentations in the Library on topics such as spiritual healing, therapeutic hypnotherapy and womb healing.

There will be vegetarian and vegan food available, and a raffle with prizes donated by stall holders. This event is a must for anyone interested in complementary therapies.