'I am passionate about bringing care closer to home' - Shropshire hospital trusts to share boss as SaTH chief takes on ShropCom role

Jo Williams, who has served as interim chief executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) since August last year, has been appointed chief executive in common for both SaTH and Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (ShropCom).

The two trusts announced earlier this year that they would be seeking to appoint a shared chief executive to lead both organisations.

It was a move that their joint chair - Andrew Morgan - said was an opportunity to "accelerate the good work already happening" and "explore ways of further integrating services".

In April, current ShropCom chief executive, Patricia Davies, announced she would be leaving the trust in September to join the Manchester and Trafford Local Care Organisations and the University Dental Hospital of Manchester.

Ms Williams will take on the role of chief executive in common on September 1.

Chair in Common for the two trusts, Mr Morgan, said: “I am delighted Jo has been appointed into this exciting new role. This is a fantastic opportunity to accelerate the good work happening between the trusts.

“Jo brings extensive strategic and operational leadership experience with a strong track record in driving quality and performance improvement in the NHS.

"She has already made a positive difference in her 10 months as interim chief executive at SaTH and I know she has the ability, ambition, determination and compassion to drive forward excellent care for all the communities we serve.

“I would also like to thank Patricia Davies for her hard work, dedication and commitment to quality during her time as chief executive at ShropCom.

"The board and I wish her all the very best in her exciting new role in Manchester.”

The two trusts say they are "continuing to explore the benefits of forming a Group model to increase integration and continue to strengthen local services".

Under the proposals, the trusts would remain as separate statutory organisations, but seek to appoint a shared leadership team.

Jo Williams said: “I am honoured to be taking on this new role. I am proud of the improvements we have made so far and excited about what we will accomplish by working together and listening to our patients, families and colleagues.

“Having managed both community and hospital services, I am passionate about bringing care closer to home, focusing on joined-up, personalised and compassionate care.

“We have amazing people in both trusts and I am looking forward to working with everyone to build a modern NHS where everyone has a voice and feels they belong.”