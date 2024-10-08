Here's what health bosses said in response to report's shocking findings over GP access

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Monday, Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin published a detailed report telling of people's experiences in trying to see a doctor.

More than 9,000 responses were submitted from patients, with a recurring theme being difficulties in getting through to practices on the phone.

Now NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has responded to the report and its stark findings.

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said there was a recognition that access to GPs is a concern and frustration.

In a frank assessment of the situation she said that health services need to be honest with the public about a "national problem" with access to general practice – and that the issue will not be "a quick fix".

But, she said plans to improve services locally were making progress – including on telephone systems, which she accepted are an issue for the public.

She said the plans were resulting in more appointments being provided than ever before.

Dr Clarson also issued a plea to frustrated patients to show compassion to practice staff, who are "working under immense pressure".

She said: "We thank Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, and all our patients who contributed, for this detailed report.

"The findings make it clear that access to General Practice services is a concern for a significant number of our residents.

"We absolutely recognise and appreciate that people are concerned and frustrated, and NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW) is working with all our practices through an improvement plan to tackle these issues.

“Unfortunately, there has been a ‘perfect storm’ of challenges for General Practice in recent times, with an expansion of the treatments now delivered in primary care, increasing levels of demand, a reduction in GP numbers, difficulties in recruiting and retaining GPs, and knock-on effects for patients such as long waiting lists, which are not unique to Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"I think it is important that we are honest with the public that there is national problem with access to General Practice which has developed over a number of years and will not be a quick fix.

"I would ask patients to be compassionate to practice staff in any interactions they have, as they are working under immense pressure.

“That said, our improvement plan is supporting practices to make enhancements, including improvements to telephone systems, as we know this is a particular issue.

"Support is in place to manage the demand and timeliness of appointments based on clinical need, and new digital telephony systems allow calls to be managed more effectively, particularly at peak times, including the ability for patients to register their place in the queue and receive a call back.

"In response to this plan, General Practice is delivering more appointments each day than ever before, and we were pleased to see from the report that when patients can access the service, they receive good quality, compassionate care.

“Safe, responsive and high-quality General Practice is crucial to our health and care system, and NHS STW is committed to continuing to work closely with practices, patients and Healthwatch to ensure that General Practice can deliver this for our residents.”

The report made for stark reading on the issue of contacting GP practices by phone, with one patient telling the authors: “It’s madness getting through on the phone.

"You start calling at 8:30am and select the option to hear that the queue is full, so hang up and just keep continuously trying until eventually you get in the queue.

"Guaranteed that by the time you get to speak to a receptionist all appointments have gone.”

Another added: “Tried calling at 8.30am (opening time) they were at full capacity so tried numerous time throughout the day still at full capacity.

"Finally got through at 5.30pm on hold for 20mins before spoke to receptionist regarding an appointment for my four-month old daughter, was told to call back the following day to try and book an appointment then. Disgraceful.”