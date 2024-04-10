Health bosses are meeting to discuss controversial plans to close air ambulance base - and they're being urged to do the right thing

The much-criticised process, which is recommending the closure of Welshpool's Wales Air Ambulance base, continues over the coming days, with all of Wales' health boards asked to give their verdict on the proposals.

Under the plans the Caernarfon base will also close, with a new base then being created in North Wales.

The convoluted process has seen three rounds of public engagement and consultation taking place, with a final decision now set to be taken by the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee on April 23.

That meeting is set to consider the views of the health boards as part of its decision.