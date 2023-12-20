Action needed to address 'appalling' access to NHS dentistry

Data collected by the Labour Party shows that of the 22 dental surgeries in Telford, The Wrekin, Shrewsbury & Atcham and North Shropshire, to have provided an update, none are accepting new adult NHS patients.

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, has criticised the state of access NHS dentistry, and set out plans to address the 'Dickensian' situation.

It comes as the Nuffield Trust issued a report saying dentistry is "at its most perilous point in its 75-year history", with access issues, a lack of funding, the pandemic and widening inequalities in oral health causing a "widespread crisis".

The Prime Minister has responded by saying a recovery plan for NHS dentistry in England will be published "in the new year".

Analysis of patient survey data suggests that last year 4.75 million people were either told there were no appointments available or the practice was not taking on new patients, when they last tried to book an appointment.

Healthwatch England has reported horror stories of people forced to pull their own teeth out, with one in ten people claiming to have attempted their own dental work.

Mr Streeting said Labour would raise £111m to spend on improving NHS dentistry by abolishing the non-dom tax status.

He has outlined a number of measures, including 700,000 more urgent appointments for patients in need of things like fillings and root canal, incentives for new dentists to work in areas with the greatest need, and supervised toothbrushing in schools for three to five year olds, targeted at the areas with highest childhood tooth decay.

Mr Streeting said the situation in Shropshire shows that there is "an urgent crisis there that needs to be addressed".

He said: "If we are not careful then NHS dentistry will become the ghost of Christmas future."

Mr Streeting said that his own discussions with the public had revealed the desperate state of access to dental treatment.

He said: "It is appalling, absolutely appalling what people are going through. I put out a call earlier this year to the public for case studies and I was really shocked by what I heard.

"Stories of DIY dentistry, people literally pulling their own teeth out because they cannot get a dentist."

He added: "These are Dickensian conditions that should not be happening in the 21st century."

Mr Streeting said that Labour would seek longer term reform of NHS dentirstry, but would take immediate steps to help people if elected.

He said: "It is going to take time to have an NHS dentistry service we can all be proud of but there is immediate help a Labour government could provide. Things like an extra 700,000 appointments a year which at least would tackle the urgent crisis in front of us while we do the longer reform to have a service worthy of the name."

Yesterday Mr Sunak addressed the situation when speaking to the Commons Liaison Committee, saying "good progress" was being made in improving dental care but there was "obviously more to do".

The Prime Minister said: "£3 billion of funding and a reformed dental contract were already making a difference.

"I think the amount of activity this past year is 20 per centhigher than it was the year before," he said.

"So progress has been made. But, of course, as I've acknowledged, there are still things that need addressing, which is why it's important that we do get the dentistry recovery plan published."

Analysis by the Nuffield Trust found total spending for dental services was £3.1 billion in 2021-22, a decline of £525 million since 2014/15.

It added that the central budget had been "consistently underspent" in every year apart from 2020-21, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, data from the British Dental Association (BDA) estimates NHS dentistry will underspend by about £400 million in 2022/23.

Nuffield Trust chief executive Thea Stein said: "We need to see immediate action taken to slow the decay of NHS dentistry, but it is increasingly clear that we can no longer muddle through with an endless series of tweaks to the contract.

"Difficult and frankly unpalatable policy choices will need to be made, including how far the NHS aspires to offer a comprehensive and universal service, given that it does not do so at present.

"If, as seems, that the original model of NHS dentistry is gone for good, then surely the imperative is to provide enough access for a basic, core service for those most in need."

The report had made a number of short and long-term recommendations for the Government to consider.

They include short-term resolutions such as increasing the intervals between routine check-ups to one year, recruiting dental therapists from the private sector, investing in preventative care for young people, and targeted work in schools and care homes.

In the long-term, the Nuffield Trust called for the introduction of a fee-for-service payment model and student loans forgiveness scheme for dentists.

It also called for a "huge injection" of funding into NHS dentistry.

Ms Stein added: "Whichever way we go, I'm afraid that NHS dentistry cannot continue without some kind of evaluation of the offer even if there are some major improvements to the way services are contracted and commissioned."