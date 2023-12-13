Wrexham Maelor Hospital confirmed today that there has been no change in the situation since the "difficult decision" to suspend visiting was made last week.

Angela Wood, executive director of nursing & midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said visiting requests will currently only be considered under exceptional circumstances, such as if a patient is receiving end-of-life care, has dementia or learning difficulties.

She said: “Due to an increased number of norovirus cases, we have made the difficult decision to close the majority of our wards at Wrexham Maelor Hospital to visitors.

“We thank everyone for your understanding at this time while we work to prevent the spread of this winter illness. Visiting will only be permitted on our maternity and paediatric wards and special care baby unit.

“Visiting requests will only be considered under exceptional circumstances during this time, such as if a patient is receiving end-of-life care, has dementia or learning difficulties. Please contact the ward directly to make a request."

But the hospital says that patients should still attend appointments if they are feeling well.

“If you have an appointment at the hospital, please do attend if you are feeling well," said Ms Wood.

"If you have experienced the symptoms of norovirus such as diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or symptoms of flu in the past 48 hours, please contact us to rearrange your appointment."

Patients have been asked to wash their hands as often as possible using soap and water and hand sanitizer when visiting the trust's hospitals.

“When visiting our hospitals please wash your hands as often as possible using soap and water and hand sanitiser," she added.

“This situation is being monitored at regular intervals and a further update will be made when visitor restrictions are lifted.”