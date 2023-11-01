Workers take on mountain challenge to support hospice

The team of six from Cold Move in Oswestry reached new heights in their recent challenge to raise funds to support seriously ill children and their families.

Following the Pyg Track the team conquered the challenge in a total of seven hours, all while battling steep rock faces and foggy weather.

In total they raised £1,781.

Team leader, Oliver Woodward, said: “For the ascent we took the Pyg Track which was tough and we actually had to climb and scramble part of the way up. It was a great experience though and we all really enjoyed it.

“We wanted to do the challenge to support a local cause and all agreed that our efforts would go towards raising money for Hope House.”

Hope House fundraiser, Vicky Bradbeer, said: “We really appreciate the team at Cold Move choosing Hope House Children’s Hospices to raise money for with their Snowdon walk.

“Without the support from our local community we wouldn’t be able to be here to provide the much needed care and support to local seriously ill children and families. They raised a great amount by taking on the challenge, thank you to all of the team who took part and to everyone who donated.”