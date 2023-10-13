Flooding closes hospital pathology laboratory while trust assesses damage

The incident took place at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It is understood that the situation led to some of the ceiling panels collapsing and could have affected equipment in the laboratory.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages PRH, said that support would be provided from the pathology laboratory at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

However, the trust said there would be a delay in results while it prioritises the most "urgent clinical cases".

The trust added that the source of the damage had been "identified and contained", while it also offered thanks to staff who worked to "minimise the impact of this incident".

Karen Evans, Interim Deputy Chief Operating Officer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “A flood in the pathology lab at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford has led to water damage and our teams are working hard to assess the damage and restore services.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank people for their patience during this time.