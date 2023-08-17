Last chance to nominate health hero for public recognition award

People have a last chance to nominate for the award

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), has teamed up with the Shropshire Star to give people across Shropshire and mid-Wales the chance to nominate teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution and show exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The winner will receive the award at the trust's Annual Celebratory Awards

The award is truly a public effort with nominations made by members of the public, followed by a public vote to choose the winner.

The window for nominations closes at midnight tomorrow.

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “This award celebrates the outstanding dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams, and the truly wonderful work that they do every day across so many services in our hospitals and the wider community, to support our patients and their families.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the fantastic contribution that colleagues and volunteers make, supporting our patients, families and communities, whether in frontline teams, or working behind the scenes.

“The Public Recognition Award is an incredibly important one because the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by you, members of the public, who are the reason we do what we do. Thank you for everything you do to support us.”

To nominate a hospital hero, visit https://trustawards.co.uk/nominate-2023/ and select The Shropshire Star Public Recognition Award from the award categories.

The nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, where people can vote for a winner.