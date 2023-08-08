Shropshire orthopaedic hospital registrar takes part in pioneering fellowship

Tosan Okoro left, presents George Orfanos with a certificate following the completion of the fellowship at the AO Research Institute in Davos, Switzerland, alongside Debra Alexander

The Oswestry/AO Trainee Research Travelling Fellowship saw George Orfanos, speciality registrar at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, visit the AO Research Institute in Davos, Switzerland.

The AO Foundation is a medically guided, not for profit organisation with a global network of surgeons, specialising in education, innovation and research of surgical treatment for trauma and musculoskeletal disorders.

George said: “The fellowship was a really fantastic experience – AO has one key goal which is to improve patient care and are currently trialling lots of innovations for the future.

“I learnt lots during my time in Switzerland, and I'm excited to bring back this knowledge and experience to improve my day-to-day practice at the hospital.”

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Tosan Okoro is keen for future collaboration with AO and hopes to send other registrars to their centres in Switzerland and Germany.

He said: “As well as gaining clinical and research knowledge on lower limb arthroplasty, fellowships are also a great opportunity for new life experiences and to network with colleagues across the world.

“The values and objectives of the foundation really align with what we are doing and trying to achieve here at the hospital, in relation to patient outcomes and research.

“George is the first of three fellows to embark on this fellowship and I’m delighted he enjoyed the experience.”

The fellowship was possible thanks to the Orthopaedic Institute, which helps support research and education at the Oswestry-based hospital in a bid to further benefit patients.

Debra Alexander, fundraiser for the Orthopaedic Institute Charity said: “The visit allowed George to take part in an arthroplasty research project using the AO facilities at this world-renowned musculoskeletal research site, giving him the opportunity to learn and bring back new and innovative approaches to share with his colleagues.