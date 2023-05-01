Nurses strikes underway as health bosses ask public to 'use services wisely'

Nurses on strike at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital earlier this year

Staff at both the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Oswestry and workers from Shropshire Community Health Trust (Shropcom) are included in those taking action.

The Royal College of Nursing Strike began at 8pm on Sunday and continues until 11.50pm tonight.

The latest strike is the first time nurses in some A&E departments, cancer services and intensive care have walked out.

But Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, the county's hospitals which provide A&E, intensive care and cancer services, do not have nurses on strike.

Staff at the hospitals, which are managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, did not vote for the action earlier this year, unlike their colleagues at RJAH and Shropcom.

It is understood pickets will be taking place from 10am at the Shropcom sites of William Farr House in Shrewsbury and Ludlow Community Hospital.

County health bosses have asked people to attend all appointments, unless told otherwise.

A spokesman for NHS Telford & Wrekin said: "The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have voted to take industrial action at various NHS employers across the country, including Robert Jones & Agnus Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) and Shropshire Community NHS Health Trust (ShropCom).

"The next round of industrial action will take place from 8pm on Sunday 30 April to 11.59pm on Monday 1 May. On these dates, RCN members working for RJAH and ShropCom will have the opportunity and personal choice to go on strike for all or some of this time.

"Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk."

They added: "If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action

"The NHS is asking patients to use services wisely during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency

"Local Minor Injury Units, GP surgeries and pharmacies are not impacted by this strike action. Please continue to attend your GP appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise