All of Shropshire's major hospitals to be impacted by junior doctors' strike

Junior doctors on a picket line at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford last month.

Local NHS bosses have said they are "working hard to keep people safe" during the strikes, which start at 7am on Tuesday, April 11, and run to 7am on Saturday, April 15.

The latest industrial action follows three days of strikes by junior doctors last month.

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said that staff at The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, along with workers at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Shropshire Community Health Trust will all walk out over the three days.

People are however being told to attend appointments unless they are told of cancellations in advance – and not to call to check if appointments are still going ahead.

A statement from NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said it was working to try to 'mitigate the disruption to the public'.

A spokesman said: "The NHS and local authorities in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working hard to keep people safe during the planned strikes, while delivering the best care possible.

"The next planned industrial action is from junior doctors with strike action planned at a number of NHS trusts from 7am on Tuesday, April 11, to 7am on Saturday, April 15.

"In Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, this includes Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, and the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust.

"Patient safety is our top priority. We would like to reassure you that we are working together across the system to try and mitigate the disruption to the public. We are committed to keeping disruption caused by the industrial action to a minimum."

The spokesman added: "If you have an appointment at our hospitals, please attend unless you hear from us. Please don’t call to check if your appointment is going ahead. We will be in touch with patients directly if we need to rearrange an appointment."

As with previous strikes the public have been urged not to put off seeking help, but also reminded to use the right service for their injury.

The spokesman said: "Our emergency departments remain open 24 hours a day if you have a life-threatening emergency.

"No-one should put off seeking urgent or emergency care during the strikes and people with serious, life-threatening conditions will continue to be seen at our emergency departments.

"However, please keep 999 and A&E clear for genuine life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 online or by phone for other urgent care needs. If you are contacting 111, please give as much information as you can, as that will help you get the right support and advice.

"On days when there is strike action, people should only call 999 if it is a medical or mental health emergency. Ambulances will still respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

"Less serious calls may not receive a response for the duration of the strike action. Please do not call back asking for an estimated time of arrival of an ambulance. This information cannot be provided, and it blocks lines for other callers."

He added: "Please be aware that our hospitals, like the wider NHS and local health and care system, are really busy.

"If you have an urgent medical problem that isn’t an emergency and aren’t sure what to do, contact 111 first online or by phone – they will provide immediate medical advice and direct you to the best care for your needs.