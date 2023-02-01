Large gas canisters left at the car park and green space by The Lodge at The Bell Rec. Photo: Telford Police.

Officers in Donnington and Trench say they have noted a rise in waste left at the car park and green space by The Lodge at The Bell Rec, including the canisters.

They are warning that it is "very dangerous" to inhale the gas.

PCSO John Bowen of Donnington and Trench Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Of concern was the number of large NO2 gas canisters. It is not known if these have just been dumped or used at the site.

"SNT continue to patrol this area to prevent such behaviour.

"Telford & Wrekin Council have been informed of this as a fly tip and have cleared away the reported waste.

"We are appealing to residents to contact us with any information which may identify persons involved."

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas sold in canisters, that’s most commonly found in pressurised metal canisters for the use in the catering world.

Some people inhale the gas, which the police warn is "very dangerous".

PCSO Bowen said: "Inhaling nitrous oxide directly from the canister is very dangerous because the gas is under such high pressure. It can cause a spasm of the throat muscle and stop a person breathing.

"If you take too much nitrous oxide you risk falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen. People have died this way.

"As of 2016, nitrous oxide is covered by the Psychoactive Substances Act and is illegal to supply for its psychoactive effect."