County braced as ambulance staff prepare for strike action

Paramedics and ambulance staff will be striking on Wednesday.

Staff at West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), which operates across Shropshire, are among those set to strike tomorrow in a dispute over pay.

Staff from Wales Ambulance Service will also be taking industrial action, along with others across England.

It comes as the NHS has also been hit by strikes from nursing staff in the midst of its most difficult winter in living memory.

WMAS has been under increasing pressure over the last year, with ambulance crews facing huge delays to hand over patients at both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The situation has in turn led to major delays in crews being able to respond to emergency calls.

In a statement Shropshire's NHS said that emergency ambulance cover would be available, but that people should only call "when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk".

When contacted by the Shropshire Star neither West Midlands Ambulance Service nor Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust were able to comment on plans to cope with the strike, or advice for the public.

Both organisations are expected to comment on the situation later today.

The GMB union said almost 3,000 ambulance workers across the Midlands will walk out as part of the action tomorrow.

Another strike is planned for December 28.

The action includes WMAS, where paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers will walk out for 24 hours on both days.

It is likely to mean ambulances are not able to respond to people who require 'non-emergency' assistance.

A spokesman for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: "NHS ambulance services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working hard to keep people safe during the planned strikes, while delivering the best care possible.

"On days where there is strike action, people should only call 999 if it is a medical or mental health emergency (when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk).

"Ambulances will still be able to respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is the most immediate risk to life."

They added: "Many parts of the NHS are likely to feel the impact of the industrial action, either directly or indirectly, and people are being urged to use ambulance services responsibly.