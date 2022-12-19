Health board declares critical incident in face of 'unprecedented' demand

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which covers North Wales and includes Wrexham's Maelor Hospital, announced the incident this morning.

It comes amid serious pressure on health services across England and Wales – already existing and further impacted by strike action taken by the Royal College of Nursing.

A statement from the health board said: "This morning, we have declared an internal critical incident, which means we are struggling to cope with the prolonged, significant demand on the health system in North Wales.

"The demand on services right across the health system over recent days has been unprecedented due to a combination of winter viruses, parents seeking help due to concerns about Strep A and injuries associated with the cold weather.

"This has meant extremely long waits for patients to be seen – particularly at our hospital emergency departments.

"The Royal College of Nursing industrial action that is due to take place again tomorrow and the Wales Ambulance Service action on Wednesday will limit our ability to respond even further.

"A lack of available beds in our hospitals is currently leading to unprecedented ambulance delays across the health board and we are working closely with local authority colleagues to support medically fit patients to be discharged from hospital. Similar pressures are being experienced in other health boards and English trusts.

As a result, we have postponed all but the most urgent procedures in our hospitals.

"We regret that this will impact on a number of patients who were due to receive planned care over the next few days and sincerely apologise to all those affected, who will be rescheduled as soon as possible.