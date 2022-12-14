Visit from TV horse is 'wish come true' for Shropshire woman living with dementia

Jean Williams with Amadeus and his owner, Jonathan Marshall

Jean Williams, 85, was diagnosed with dementia back in 2015. Knowing that animals can provide therapy for people with the condition, and with Jean's long-time love of horses, her children set about securing a visit from a four-legged friend.

Jean, who lives in Shrewsbury, grew up in Nantwich where her parents ran a horse and carriage business until the 1930s.

It was there, her son Gareth explained, that her love of horses bloomed.

Gareth said: "My wonderful mum has always loved animals, especially horses. One evening whilst watching television, the Lloyds Bank advert [featuring black horses] came on, and mum said 'there's my horse. What a wonderful animal. Isn't he beautiful? I wish that I had worked with horses when I was younger.'

"This set me thinking and I tried to find out about the horse and whether I could organise for mum to meet him as animals are believed to be a wonderful therapy for people with mum's condition.

"Then, earlier this year, my brother was attending a show in Somerset where Jonathan Marshall and Amadeus were appearing.

"On hearing that Amadeus had appeared in a famous advert on television, had been used in numerous films and other television programmes, Gavin managed to get Jonathan's email address and sent it to me.

"I then contacted Jonathan explaining all about mum in a very heartfelt email. Jonathan promptly replied and we managed to arrange for him to bring Amadeus to mum's house as an early Christmas treat."

A heartwarming video that Jonathan posted online shows the tearful Jean happily greeting the giant black horse, and being given a calender and book about Amadeus.

"We were all in tears at her reaction," Gareth explained, "she was so appreciative of Jonathan making her wish come true.

"Mum managed to stroke and feed Amadeus and, to crown it all, Jonathan managed to get Amadeus to 'sign' mum's book.

"It was a wonderful experience. I will always be indebted to Johnathan, a very special man, for doing this for my lovely mum."

Jonathan, who has worked with horses and falcons for many years, said it was his honour to introduce Jean to Amadeus.

He said: "I feel like I'm the luckiest person in the world because I have the most beautiful horse in the world.

"He's very kind, he's very gentle and he amazes me every day, I want to share him with the world. When Gareth reached out to me and told me about Jean, I told him I'd love to bring him along to meet her.

"It was a beautiful moment, and Amadeus certainly worked his magic. Jean couldn't stop smiling."